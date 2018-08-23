2019: We Won't Zone Presidential Ticket - PDP Tells Kwankwaso

Published:





The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has maintained that the former ruling party’s presidential candidate will not emerge through zoning.





Ologbondiyan was responding to a call by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (PDP-Kano Central) that PDP should pick its presidential candidate from the North-West.





The party spokesperson noted that all aspirants should present their plans to delegates who will determine who becomes the party’s Presidential candidate.





He said: “Senator Kwankwaso said what in his opinion, represents the best option for the PDP but as a party that is undemocratic, there is no way we will shut out any aspirant because of where he comes from.





"The party has encouraged them (aspirants) to reach out to Nigerians and present their plans so that at the end, the one that will emerge among the candidates will carry the others along.





"I repeat, we are not going to shut anybody out of the presidential race because we believe each of these aspirants has what it takes to outperform President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of this nation,” stated Kwankwaso.

