2019: We Have Not Release Timetable For Primaries - APC

All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied releasing dates for its primaries ahead of the 2019 general election.





Several reports claimed the ruling party had released its timetable for the primaries.





This rumour gained grounds because the timetable released by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in January slated party primaries to begin August 18.





However, in a statement, yesterday, by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC said it had not announced its timetable for primaries.





"The timetable is fake and should be disregarded. The party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries,” the statement read.

