2019: We Did Not Budget N6billion To Feed Police - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to reports that N6bn was budgeted for Police feeding in the 2019 general elections.





According to INEC, "the estimated budget for this is more than 25% less than what is being bandied around and it covers all elections including bye elections, re runs, run offs and court ordered elections."





INEC also said the budget covers, "feeding all election personnel on election days and it covers all INEC permanent and ad hoc staff, presiding officers, supervisors, monitors, collation and returning officers and all security personnel on election duty including the police, NSDC, Immigration, Prison & NDLEA officers, etc numbering in excess of a million people".

