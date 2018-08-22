2019: Stop Creating Fears In The Minds Of Nigerians...Abdulsalam Abubakar Tells Politicians

Published:

Former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has cautioned politicians against playing politics of bitterness.





Abubakar, who spoke with journalists after the Eid el Kabir prayers at the Minna Central mosque in Niger State on Tuesday, August 21, said politics should not be seen as a do or die affair.





He made the appeal while lamenting that politicians in the country were unnecessarily heating the polity, thereby creating fears in the mind of the electorates.





The former Military Head of State also declared that the 2019 election will be a test case for Nigeria.





Abubakar said the next general election will prove if Nigeria’s democracy had truly come of age.





According to him, ”Nigeria’s political space is being needlessly heated up by politicians and enduring political culture can only be built when politicians adhere to the rules of the game.”





Abubakar urged both politicians and the electorate to be cautious saying, “the coming 2019 general elections would be a test case that Nigeria democracy has come of age and I, therefore, urge Nigerians to put aside their differences by ensuring hitch-free polls.”

