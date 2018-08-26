2019: No Automatic Ticket For You - PDP Tells Dino Melaye

Published:

The representative of Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, will not get an automatic ticket for re-election in 2019 should he decide to contest, the PDP in the senatorial district has said.





Stakeholders of the party in the district took the decision at a meeting in Aiyetoro Gbede, Melaye’s hometown, on Saturday.





Melaye, who recently rejoined the PDP after defecting from the ruling APC, has yet to officially indicate his interest to run for another term in the Senate.





However, speculations are rife that the flamboyant senator intends to vie for the position in the 2019 elections.





And according to the stakeholders, their decision to throw the position open to all interested members was taken in the party’s best interest.





They said that it was their desire to achieve a free-and-fair process in the selection of a suitable candidate for the district.





The PDP stakeholders also urged all its aspirants to be of good conduct by working in line with the PDP rules and regulations.

