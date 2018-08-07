2019 Election Presidency:I Believe In Your Ability To Perform..Obsanjo Tells Sule Lamido

Published:





Former Jigawa state governor and presidential hopeful Sule Lamido on Monday met with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo in his Olusegun Obasanjo national library Abeokuta, Ogun state.





CKN News understands that the two men met over the 2019 general election.





Lamido, according to his media aide Mansur Ahmed, said the meeting was to ask for Obasanjo’s support on his presidential aspiration.





"The meeting with a Obasanjo was part of the consultation with relevant stakeholders, elders, party officials and key political actors in Nigeria across the length and breadth of this Nation,” he said in a statement.





"I have nothing to tell you about me because you know me more than anybody, I have come to greet you, brief you, seek for your blessings and ask for your fatherly advise.”





On his part, the former Nigerian leader said, “As a former minister of foreign affairs, Sule knows the world and knows how to relate with other countries of the world, I was so happy and elated by what I saw in Jigawa state when you became a Governor.





"Sule I don’t have any doubt about your attributes, your capacity, your courage, your interest about your state and Nigeria at large, Sule you can do it and you can do it well.”

