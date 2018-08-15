15 Billionaires Behind Ojukwu’s Political Ambition - Ex-Gov Ohakim Reveals

Published:





Ex-Imo Governor Ikedi Ohakim has revealed that over 15 billionaires are backing the senatorial ambition of Bianca Ojukwu, wife of late Igbo leader, Emeka Ojukwu.





Bianca wants to represent Anambra South and is vying for the position under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





Ohakim spoke on Wednesday at Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State during a stakeholders’ meeting of the APGA in Anambra South.





According to him, “Those who are contesting the poll with the wife of our leader may have the money and wherewithal to muzzle down Bianca but they don’t have the same integrity.





"Bianca Ojukwu is not an ordinary human being, she is a spirit. She has a double-barreled identity and double-barreled legacy.“We have mobilized 15 Igbo billionaires to sponsor her ambition and over 25,000 youths to work for her.”





Ohakim noted that “The people of Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, have asked me to beg you (Anambra) to accomplish this mission and project in memory of our great leader, Dim Chkwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.





"Ojukwu sacrificed his Oxford education, his personal comfort, his father’s wealth to save the Igbo race at the most auspicious time.”

Share This