Your Obsession With My Boobs Has To Stop – Actress Funke Adesiyan Blasts Linda Ikeji

Busty Nigerian actress Funke Adesiyan has advised celebrity-blogger Linda Ikeji to get a boob job and stop lusting after hers.





The actress lamented in an Instagram post that for eight years, the celebrity blogger had been writing about her boobs.





Adesiyan further suggested that instead of lusting after her boobs, Linda should get her breast worked on.





Linda Ikeji. Source: Instagram.





The actress posted a photo collage of herself and the blogger and wrote: “@officiallindaikeji, I just read your post about me on your blog. I was surprised to see you have been writing about me in the past 8 years or so and 85% of the time, it’s about my BOOBS. Is my BOOBS a reminder of what you wish you had? Or are you bisexual in nature? I can’t fathom how a woman will be constantly attracted to another person’s body like you. You talked about how I took a dip in a pool today.





“My sister, no be pool, it’s called jacuzzi J.A.C.U.Z.Z.I. and you sit in a jacuzzi. More so, am I expected to wear Iro and Buba here? This is a picture of you and I in our swimsuits. The only difference is in the size of our boobs. My sister, contact Dr @grandvillemedlaser if you want yours bigger. Your obsession with my boobs got to stop. After all, if you don’t have it, you buy it! It’s becoming a noise.”

