Young Nigerian Man Slumps, Dies While Playing Football In UK

A young Nigerian man, Nnaemeka slumped and died while playing football last Sunday, July 8.





According to his aunt, Nnaemeka was set to commence his Masters degree programme in Canada next January. Read her post below:





"My heart is so broken, Why do you have to leave us Nnaemeka, my sister, ur dad, ur siblings n the entire family are so heart broken. God why did you had to take him from us?





He was such a humble, innocent, intelligent, jovial child someone who was loved by all. Nnaemeka you were like my first son, I looked after you when you did ur degree in UK I made sure u lacked nothing and u came out with such an amazing result.





God why him why my gorgeous nephew who had his life ahead of him. Nnaemeka ofordile you were meant to go to Canada in January to do ur masters degree, ur stuff are already in Canada waiting for ur arrival.





You only just went to play football on Sunday the 08/07/18 like you would normally do most evenings and just died on the pitch just like that without saying goodbye to anyone.





Your mum is in bits, who’s going to take ur siblings out to the cinema, to leisure centers like u do most weekends. God why??? I just don’t understand this life, it’s just not fair.





Rest in peace my handsome nephew till we meet again in heaven. You will forever be in my heart , love you always.

