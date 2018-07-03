Young Mother Whose Kids Were Burnt To Death Breaks Silence

Published:





Blessing Timidi Digha, a sexual reproductive health and rights advocate, lost two of her kids when a fire broke out at their home last weekend.





According to reports, Blessing and her husband were away, leaving two year old ltunu and four year old Damilare Omolere in the care of their 11 year old elder sister. Sadly, a fire broke out at their home and killed the two youngest kids in Ondo state.





The grieving mother has shared a very courageous post on Facebook in which she fully established her faith in God inspite of the tragedy that has befallen her family.





She wrote:





On the 23rd of June 2018, My husband Olabode Omolere and I experienced terrible loss of Two beautiful kids that brought us so much joy. Itunuoluwa and Oluwadamilare.





I am still broken. Its just a week but the pain is still insane, i thought i will die, I still have the thoughts of self destruction but.





I am so glad that i gave life to these wonderful kids, they always brought me Joy. Always! Everyone has their narrative of what went wrong, some garnished even to our own disbelief.





As i hope we will heal somehow and someday, despite the tears, blames, pain and questions, I say JESUS I LOVE YOU, ALL I HAVE IS YOURS, YOURS I AM, YOURS I WANT TO BE, DO WITH ME AS YOU WILL





Its a painful prayer to say at this time. Thank you for being there for us, we really appreciate it.

Share This