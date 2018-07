Published:

The mysterious death of a young couple, Adamu and Rebbeca Luka has sent shock down the spines of those who gathered to celebrate with them, two weeks ago, during their wedding.





The newly wedded couple were said to have been found dead inside their apartment in Kaduna State and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.





They died on July 10th and were buried on Saturday, July 14th at the Church Of Christ In Nations, Kuru Abuja.





See More Photos Below;

Share This