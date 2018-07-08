You Betrayed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Odigie-Oyegun; Fayose Replies Oshiomhole

Published:

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said nothing is haunting him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the people of the state go to poll next Saturday to elect a new governor, but that he and his party were only demanding the conduct of credible, free and fair election, declaring that plan to use what the “Edo State option” in Ekiti next Saturday will fail.This is just as the governor said he won the June 21, 2014 governorship election fair and square and that the credibility of the election was attested to by local and international observers such as the American Government, the British Department for International Development (DFID) among others, adding; “In the contrary, both local and international observers, including the media rejected the election that produced his successor.”The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, was reacting to a statement credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that the governor and the PDP were being haunted and jittery about the coming election.“Oshiomole’s secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences. This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot.“Contrary to Adams’ diatribe, rumour peddling and rabble rousing unbecoming of an ex- governor and national chairman of the ruling party, Fayose and PDP are only interested in credible election.“Fayose and PDP are raising the alarm because of tell-tale signs that APC and Fayemi are plotting to rig the election.“The statements by top APC leaders including its former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun that they must capture Ekiti by all means are very instructive in this regard.” Nigerians witnessed the blatant rigging of Ondo and Edo governorship elections by the APC. In Ondo, it was shameless vote buying. In Edo they stopped vote counting when it was clear PDP was winning and changed the results overnight. Seeing these, who will ask us to stay stupid?“Adams Oshiomhole was the mastermind of Edo rigging. He is only calling Fayose the name that rightly belongs to him (Oshiomhole),” he said.Fayose added that the 2014 governorship election that the APC and its leaders tried to rubbish, was declared by US and international community as free and fair and as reference point for future elections in Nigeria.“If Adams Oshiomhole still has problems with that election, he should address his misgivings to the US and international community.“Besides, APC challenged the election up to the Supreme Court but lost. Is Adams Oshiomhole disputing and despising the highest court of the land? It must be noted that he himself became governor by the same court judgment.“In case Adams Oshiomhole does not know, his record of double-dealing and collusion with ex-President Obasanjo to enrich himself as NLC President while deceiving workers and the suffering masses is in the public domain.“This fake Comrade hob-nobbed with OBJ in the night but came out in the day to deceive workers with empty rhetoric. In the end, OBJ hiked fuel price many times under Adams Oshiomhole’s nose. Nigerians suffered while Adam Oshiomhole smiled to the bank.“Nigerians have not forgotten his “widow my foot” statement to that poor Edo state woman. He told the woman to “go and die”. This contrasts sharply with Fayose’s empathy for the poor and the down-trodden.“Adams Oshiomhole is a compulsive liar and power-hungry politician willing to rubbish his benefactors and kow-tow to bloody dictators who will butter his bread. He betrayed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He did similarly to his own kinsman Odigie-Oyegun – all in a bid to run errands for jihadists and reactionary elements.“The shameless lies peddled by Adams Oshiomhole are a blight on the high office he occupies. How, for instance, do you direct lecturers to award marks to students? How do you identify students voting PDP? The election is still in the future: How do you even know who will vote and who will not vote, not to talk of voting PDP? How do you know which lecturer is for you and which is not? And how do you ensure that marks are awarded? This is ridiculous and bizzare in the utmost.” He must be told that it is not a crime to photocopy one’s credentials or documents. Everyone does it for security reasons. Can Adams swear that he does not photocopy his documents? In case of loss, photocopies help to fill the void and save us unnecessary embarrassment or inconveniences. The real reason why APC is instigating the arrest of teachers is because they know the teachers will vote against Fayemi on July 14. They are on a mission to intimidate teachers and disenfranchise as many of them as possible. Ekiti people will resist them by all means possible. They will fail.“What Ekiti people have already suspected was confirmed by loquacious Adams: that the APC – led Federal government is delaying the release of federal allocation so that Ekiti government will not be able to pay salaries, which they can then use to campaign. This is wickedness of the highest order. It is man’s inhumanity to man. But what do we expect from a people and government not bothered by the daily shedding of innocent blood under their nose? Has Adams at any time spoken against the murderous herdsmen even when they killed his people in Edo state? Can the government he fraudulently installed in Edo dare what we did in Ekiti to contain the murderous herdsmen? Is it not true that Fayemi has demonstrated his soft spot for the herdsmen through his speeches, actions and inactions?“We sound it loud and clear that we will not abrogate our anti-grazing law in the same way we will resist APC agenda to take Ekiti by force by manipulating the coming election.“Adams himself said it all: He mentioned that Nigerians rejected APC in Osun, Anambra and Bayelsa. He forgot to mention Oyo state as well. In like manner APC will be rejected overwhelmingly by Ekiti people next Saturday.“APC is factionalised right under Adams’ nose. If he does not consider that enough trouble, he will meet his Waterloo in Ekiti come July 14 when Ekiti people will seal his running mouth for him.”