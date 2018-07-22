You Are Not God, Humble Yourself, We Have Seen People Rise And Fall - Tunde Ednut Replies Harrysong

Published:

There's an ongoing beef between Nigeria entertainers, Harrysong and Tunde Ednut.





It started this afternoon as Harrysong took to his IG page to blast Tunde Ednut after he shared a video of himself sharing money to his fans. Tunde in his post said the money the fans are all rushing for will be about N5, 000. (Catch up HERE)





Harrysong blasted Tunde for his comments and Tunde Ednut has now replied Harrysong saying, 'when he released Selense, I posted, he didn’t like nor comment, not that I was expecting it. I’m just a guy with a good heart.





He bought a car, I posted and congratulated him, he didn’t like or comment. As soon as I posted something not praising him of which I didn’t insult either, he got in his feelings. Some of these “celebrities” have big head sha!





They believe you are online to post their shit without appreciating. You are not God o! Humble yourself. We have seen people rise and fall. You will not fall in Jesus name'.

