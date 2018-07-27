Woman Kills Her Grand Daughter In Order To Teach The Mother A Lesson In Niger State

Published:

A 55-year-old woman, Aisha Ibrahim, has been apprehended by the police in Niger State for allegedly killing her two-year-old grandchild at Karaya Fulani Camp in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was said to have tied the girl with a rope and threw her inside the well in their compound just to get at the mother of the deceased, who is her daughter in-law.

It was learnt that the incident took place when her son, Bello Ibrahim, and his wife left their child in her custody to attend christening at a neighbouring village.

It was gathered that the suspect and her daughter-in-law had been at loggerheads for some time before the incident.

The grandmother, who hailed from Funtua, Katsina State, said on Thursday that since her son married his wife, there had been a lot of unresolved issues.

She said, “I told my husband to tell his son to divorce his wife but he did not listen to me. My daughter-in-law is fond of insulting and assaulting me all the time and the only way I could pay her back was to tie her daughter with the rope and throw her inside a well to die so that she will equally feel the pains and agony I have been going through.

“We have been living in peace as one big family before my son married her; I have 12 children and all of us are living in one compound; she cannot come from somewhere to destroy the family I have suffered for years to keep, it is unacceptable,” she explained.

Asked if she felt any remorse for allegedly killing her grandchild, Aisha said, “It was temptation, I didn’t know when I did it, I can’t just tell but may Allah forgive me. Honestly, it was a wicked act that can never be accepted anywhere in the world,” she admitted.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had confessed to the crime and regretted her action.

Abubakar said that she would be arraigned in court after investigation.

