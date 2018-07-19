Why We May Snub 2019 Election - PDP Reveals

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it might shun the 2019 general election if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies are partial.





Speaking on Thursday, the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, decried INEC’s alleged manipulation of vote figures in the recently concluded Ekiti governorship election.





Secondus, however, stated that the former ruling party is still discussing among stakeholders and have not yet taken a final decision.





He said:“We are still contemplating on whether we will participate in the 2019 elections or not. We are yet to take a decision on this.





"We are not sure that the security agencies and INEC would be impartial and transparent. In the Ekiti elections, there were instances our party agents’ tags were removed and given to the APC agents.





"There were clear cases of manipulation, ballot snatching and harassment of our party agents.”

Share This