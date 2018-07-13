Why I Visited Buhari Today..Tunde Bakare..Denies Kemi Adesoun's Angle

Published:

Share This

Pastor Tunde Bakare has given reason why he visited President Buhari today at Aso Rock villa.He denied the report that he accompanied the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun to see the President.Hear Him"The story published by some social and print media today is both cheap & sensational journalism. Hon. Min. Kemi Adeosun & I arrived at the Villa at different times. We met at the corridor. She went on to see someone else in the Villa and I went into a closed door meeting with PMB alone to thank him for sending a powerful delegation to my mother's Home-going Celebration. This is the truth. The impression being created is as if she ran to me to speak to the President on her behalf. This impression is erroneous and false. I will appreciate that my side of the story is also published. Many Thanks. Tunde Bakare."