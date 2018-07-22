Why I Like Women - Adekunle Gold Reveals

Published:

Little wonder his songs, Sade, Orente, Nurse Alabere, Friend Zone, No Forget, Only Girl, Ready, others, revolve around women.





During the week, the Ire crooner who is fond of occasionally posting controversial photos on social media plunged his fans into a twist when he shared a childhood photo of himself and an unidentified girl with the caption;





“Ati kekere ni mo ti like obinrin”, meaning “I’ve been a lover of women since my childhood.” Meanwhile, his fans have continued trying to figure out who the lady in the photo is.





While many suggest that the lady is Simi, who has since been suspected to be his secret lover, others believe the lady is a different person entirely.





Effort to ascertain why he decided to make such a controversial social media post failed but there are suspicions that it may be a publicity stunt aimed at promoting his recently released album titled ‘About 30’.

