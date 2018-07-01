Why I Like Dressing Half Naked..Actress Biodun Okeowo

Published:





Sexy actress, Biodun Okeowo, aka Omobutty, recently uploaded a behind the scenes picture of herself on a movie set. In the picture, she was semi-nude on the bed with a male actor who had his hands on her breast. Many of her followers berated her for the picture, saying it was indecent.



However, the actress told Sunday Scoop that she didn’t have any regret for posting the picture. She said, “The picture was taken on the set of a movie, Blackmail. I featured in the movie alongside other actors such as Liz Da Silva, Joseph Jayeoba, Adeniyi Johnson, among others. I didn’t see the comments claiming that the picture was immoral because once there are over 50 comments on my post, I don’t read them anymore. Even if I had read them, I wouldn’t have felt sad because I was doing my job. I was only being professional. I have no regret posting the picture.”





Maintaining that she doesn’t flaunt her figure, she stated, “I don’t agree that I always flaunt my body; I am just being me. Some people ask if I have to turn my back whenever I take pictures, and I wonder how I would snap pictures without doing that. No matter how I pose, the gifts God gave me would show. If a slim person should pose sideways for a picture, I’m sure that nobody would complain; but if I do the same, people would say all sorts.”



Sharing her thoughts on the recent online altercations between several actresses such as Liz Anjorin and Ronke Ojo, she said, “I believe in the saying, ‘live and let live’. I believe in doing what suits me and I don’t interfere with anybody’s way of life. For the actress that advised others, I don’t think she is wrong. It’s a very sensitive issue and I don’t really want to talk about it. I am sure that all the actresses that have been involved in such issues would have their reasons for doing whatever they did. I don’t even really know much about what’s been happening on social media because I’ve been busy on set.



And whenever I am not on set, I would be at my store minding my business. I just upload pictures and go offline. However, I think those issues have been addressed. Things like this happen in all industries but ours gets attention because we’re in the public glare and everything about us is out there. Our fans should understand that everything about us is out there; so, they know everything about us even if we don’t want them to know. As for me, I don’t have issues with anybody and I don’t think anybody is ‘beefing’ me.”

Share This