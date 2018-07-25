Why I Finally Decided To Pitch My Tent With PDP.. Gov Ortom

In what appears to be one of his reasons for returning to his old party , Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday claimed that the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress had continued to launch an attack on him .
Speaking at a gathering in which he formally announced his return to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party , Ortom added that 10 out of the 17 state lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress were ready to follow him to PDP .
Ortom had formally announced his return to the opposition PDP , from where he had defected to APC on whose platform he was elected as governor in 2015 .
Ortom made the declaration of his defection during a meeting with local government chairmen and councillors at the new banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi .
Thirteen local government chairmen and 276 councillors were in attendance.
“The state chapter has continued to launch an attack on me, ” Ortom claimed, saying that was despite the intervention of APC national leadership .
He also seemed to hinge his defection on youths ’ decision banning him from making a trip to Abuja earlier on Wednesday, where he was supposed to meet with APC leadership.
“This morning , I had wanted to go to Abuja to attend the meeting, but some youths in the state refused ; they asked me to go back .
“But let me formally inform this gathering that I have forwarded my resignation letter from the APC to the chairman of my council ward and he has promised to join me in the new party , ” Ortom said.
Immediately he announced his resignation from APC , the governor displayed his resignation letter to the people.
“As I talk to you , 10 out of 17 state lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress are ready to follow me to the new party .
“May I formally announce to you that I have formally moved to the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP , ” governor Ortom declared.
Earlier, the 13 council chairmen and leaders of the legislative council in attendance had promised to follow the governor to the new party to support his re - election aspiration .
Categories: Politics
