Why I Demanded N150,000 Ransom After Kidnapping My Boss's Son

A security guard and his accomplice have been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for abducting the 10-year-old son of his boss at Dutsen-Kura, Minna.





Yushe’u Bala, 20, and Sale Bala, 25, abducted Afdal Hadi and demanded N150,000 ransom for his release.





Bala, who was a security guard at the house of his victim, connived with his accomplice who was also a security guard in the area, to kidnap the minor to raise money to enhance their standard of living.





Bala revealed that they kidnapped the boy in order to make money to improve their lives, stressing that they were tired of working as security guards.





“Our N150,000 ransom demand is affordable compared with what other kidnappers demand; we ventured into it to make little money to improve ourselves and leave security guard work,” he explained.

