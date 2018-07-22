Why I Attacked Singer, Aramide With My Joke - Comedian Ebiye

Published:

Nigerian Stand-up comedian, Victor Ebiye has said that his comment about Aramide at the Headies awards was a joke.





The comedian in a recent interview admitted that he chose a wrong person for the joke which suggested that she must have slept with the organisers of the award to have emerged winner of the Soulful music awards.





Ebiye said that he has apologised to the singer and they are now “cool”.





He said, “I apologised because Aramide could not have done such a thing and the joke didn’t have an end.





“I don’t want to mention names, but if I had used another character, people might not have reacted the way they did. I guess I chose the wrong character for the joke.





“Aramide has been busy. Though I have not been able to see her physically, I have sent in my apologies to her. We talked about everything, so we are cool now.”

