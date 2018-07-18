Why Buhari Hates Governor Fayose – Reno Omokri Reveals

Published:





Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has stated that the Presidency hates Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State because he stood up against killer herdsmen.





You may recall that Fayose’s deputy, Kolapo Olusola, lost the just concluded Ekiti governorship election to Dr Kayode Fayemi.





Omokri, in a post on his Twitter handle, described Fayemi as a puppet of President Muhammadu Buhari.





He wrote: “The hatred @Mbuhari and @NgrPresident have for @GovAyoFayose which made them call him a “nothing” is because Fayose successfully stood up to killer herdsmen.





"It‘s why they focused so much resources against @OfficialPDPNig’s candidate. Now their puppet is there, watch what happens.”

