What Happened In Ekiti Cannot Happen In Rivers ..Wike Assures PDP Members

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described the just concluded Ekiti state governorship Election as “worst political robbery” in Nigeria’s democratic history.Wike, during church Thanksgiving in Port Harcourt to draw the curtains on an eventful 3rd Year Anniversary celebration of his administration, boasted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would have no room to reenact the perceived Ekiti political robbery in Rivers state.He said, “Don’t be worried about what happened in Ekiti. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State. I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics. “I told my colleagues, don’t give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy they will repeat the same in Rivers. We are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours”On the value of the two month-long 3rd anniversary celebration, Wike said, “We made sure people who have eyes see what we have done for the state, except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it.“We will continue to do the best for the people of Rivers State. The people deserve the best. This one year we will not stop doing projects, irrespective of the elections ” Governor Wike urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support his administration.Arch-Bishop, Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey who presided over the Thanksgiving lauded Wike for outstanding developmental strides, saying the governor has graduated from “Mr Projects to Doctor Projects”Co-Adjutor Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed for God’s continued blessing on Wike’s administration on the realisation that the government’s source of strength is from above.The only reading for the Thanksgiving Service was read by the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike.