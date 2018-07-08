We're Working On Securing The Release Of Christian Dapchi School Girl Leah Sheribu...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government is working hard to secure the freedom of Leah Sheribu, the only Christian girl abducted by Boko Haram on February 19, 2018.The president also reassured that the remaining Chibok Schoolgirls, and others people still in Boko Haram captivity will regain their freedom soonest.The president who spoke at the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) held at Monguno in the northern part of Borno State said his administration is also working hard to bring to an end the farmers/ herders’ crisis that have engulfed some states of the federation.President Buhari after inspecting the military equipment on display also unveiled the first indigenous made mines resistance ambush protection vehicle.He described the choice of Borno for 2018 NADCEL as note-worthy as it will change the negative narrative of the Boko Haram crisis in the state.He said “I am delighted to be in your midst in this 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration. I am particularly elated for the choice of the venue, which is northern Borno. The choice of this venue is noteworthy of assuring all Nigerians that the negative narrative about Borno is now becoming a thing of the past. We are aware of the effects of Boko Haram in the livelihood, economic and security of people of Borno.“I want to use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians and the whole world that my administration is working hard to ensure the quick release of the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, and the remaining Chibok Schoolgirls from Boko Haram captivity. We are also working hard to bring to an end, the farmers/herders’ clash in the country.“I want to sincerely thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the role played in degrading Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and Northeast, as well as containing the security challenges facing the nation,” President Buhari said.The President paid special tributes to wounded and dead soldiers in the course of the Boko Haram crisis.The President added that “This year’s Army Day Celebration, is in line with my administration’s three cardinal policies, which are security of the lives and property of the citizenry, growing the dwindling economy and the anticorruption crusade. Thus, three years ago, when I took over as commander-in-chief, I made the promise which has been achieved today.”Earlier in his address, the Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for personally gracing the celebration.He attributed the success of the troops against the insurgents to the support the president has given to the Army.The COAS added that this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, is unique in the sense that it put in focus the technological advancement of the Ngerian Army, in research and innovations, which resulted in the exhibition of various equipment manufactured by the Nigerian Army and indigenous firms.“The celebration also demonstrated the civil/military relation, which has won the hearts of civilian populace to the Nigerian Army. Following the degrading of Boko Haram terrorists, it is now time for our people to return home. And on this, the “Operation Last Hold” was established with three agenda, which involved total elimination of Boko Haram in northern Borno, resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons back to their homes to begin their normal lives and providing their protection.“So far, 22,500 IDPs, mainly farmers, have returned to their ancestral homes in Gudunbali, the headquarters of Guzamala local government area, while 10,109 IDPs also returned to their communities in Kukawa local government area in the past one week,” Lt. Gen. Buratai said.He promised that the Nigerian Army’s will not rest on iys oars in the determination to consolidate on the successes recorded against the Boko Haram terrorists in the country.