We’ll Continue To Borrow Money..Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the members of the Board of African Export and Important Bank, AFREXIM that his administration will continue to come to them for assistance.





The President said Nigeria will continue to borrow in order to fix the long decayed infrastructure in the country.





In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said, “We are grateful for the much you are doing for us, but we will continue to knock on your doors for more and more as we strive to overcome our infrastructure deficit.”





Buhari also called for stronger partnership with lending banks to reduce the nation’s infrastructure deficit, assuring of his administration’s full commitment to implement all agreements.





According Garba, the President stated this when he received the Board of African Export and Import Bank, AFREXIM, led by Dr Benedict Okey, at the Presidential Villa.





He said that his administration will keep making requests from the bank for financial aid for the building of infrastructure and development of the real sector





We realise that we do need money to fix the appalling state of infrastructure we met; to do roads, railways, power and communications – a sector now mostly in private hands which is doing very well.





“Don’t be tired of us. We will be coming to you again and again. Please accommodate us,” he said.

He said Nigeria already faced a challenge of fixing and putting in place long delayed infrastructure and will need strong partnerships for quick and better results.

