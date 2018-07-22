Sunday, 22 July 2018

We Will Bury PDP In 2019..Buhari's Aide Lauretta Onochie Boasts

Published: July 22, 2018
Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide has said that Peoples Democratic Party PDP is a dead party and that in 2019, Nigerians will bury PDP.

Onochie made this known in a Tweet on her Twitter handle saying that ‘a party that could not put together a Coalition of political parties; is now banking on prospective decampees from APC

She also said that In 2019, Nigerians will bury PDP, an already dead political party.

