We Will Bury PDP In 2019..Buhari's Aide Lauretta Onochie Boasts

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide has said that Peoples Democratic Party PDP is a dead party and that in 2019, Nigerians will bury PDP.



Onochie made this known in a Tweet on her Twitter handle saying that ‘a party that could not put together a Coalition of political parties; is now banking on prospective decampees from APC



She also said that In 2019, Nigerians will bury PDP, an already dead political party.

