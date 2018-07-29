We Must Remove Evil From Our Minds,In Order To Live Together..Gowon

Published:





Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has advocated for more tolerance and understanding among Nigerians to end the spate of killings in the country.





Gowon made the remark on Saturday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Nigeria Military School (NMS) 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day in Zaria, Kaduna State.





He lamented that Nigerians were killing one another for no reasons, advising that brotherliness, accommodation and patriotism must be exhibited to restore peace across the country.





"Is it Nigerians that are killing Nigerians? It is of course very painful, I have to raise this for you young boys to know and understand that killing is not good.





"We must remove evil from our own minds to be able to live together as Christians and Muslims, as young boys, you prepare to deal with the situation when the need arise without fear or favour,” he said.





Gowon cited Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara among others as some of the most affected states, advising that people must learn to tolerate one another to live in peace.

