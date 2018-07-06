We Have Majority In The National Assembly To Impeach Buhari - Reformed APC Boasts

Published:

The Reformed-APC which is the new faction that emerged from the ruling APC, has threatened to institute impeachment proceedings against President Buhari as their members are more in number now in the National Assembly.





The leader of R-APC Buba Galadima, said this while reacting to the statement made by the National chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, that the new faction is filled with “hired mercenaries” and that himself and the leaders of the party will not lose sleep over the new faction.





Oshiomhole after a closed door meeting with APC caucus in the house of representatives, said





“Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem. We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the National Assembly. We have very important influential leaders we are engaging.





If people are being sponsored by those who thought our convention will be a failure, those who were expecting implosion, so be it''.





Reacting to Oshiomole's comment, Galadima said aside having majority in the national assembly, many Nigerians are also on the side of the group.





“I want to say that today, as I sit here, if I give a directive to our members in the national assembly to impeach for constitutional infractions, it would be carried out because we have that majority. There is no man of integrity and honesty as Buba Galadima.





Those of us that had sacrificed our sweat and blood cannot sit idly and watch these values destroyed. This is the beginning of what is called crisis in the party. Nigerians from all works of life have shown solidarity with us. For those who said that they are not losing sleep, why are they scampering to the National Assembly to beg cap in hand?”

