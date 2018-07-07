We Have Majority In The N’Assembly To Impeach Buhari...R-APC

Published:

Buba Galadima, national chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), splinter group of the ruling party, says his group has majority in the national assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





Galadima said this in response to Adams Oshiomhole’s, national chairman of the APC, description of R-APC members as “hired mercenaries”.





Oshiomhole had said this after a 5-hour meeting with the APC caucus in the house of reps on Thursday.



“Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem. We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the national assembly. We have very important influential leaders we are engaging. If people are being sponsored by those who thought our convention will be a failure, those who were expecting implosion, so be it,” he had said .



Oshiomhole also taunted Galadima, saying he would not lose sleep over the R-APC leader.



But the R-APC chairman said aside having majority in the national assembly, many Nigerians are also on the side of the group.



He said the emergence of R-APC is the beginning of crisis in the ruling party.



“I want to say that today, as I sit here, if I give a directive to our members in the national assembly to impeach for constitutional infractions, it would be carried out because we have that majority,” Galadima was quoted to have said.



“There is no man of integrity and honesty as Buba Galadima. Those of us that had sacrificed our sweat and blood cannot sit idly and watch these values destroyed. This is the beginning of what is called crisis in the party.



“Nigerians from all works of life have shown solidarity with us. For those who said that they are not losing sleep, why are they scampering to the National Assembly to beg cap in hand?”

Share This