We Have Lost Confidence In Your Government - Catholic Bishops Tells In Buhari

The Archbishop of Abuja, Catholic Church, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has revealed that Nigerian bishops have lost faith in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





Onaiyekan noted this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital during the ordination of Bishop Paul Olawoore as the Bishop of Ilorin Catholic diocese.





According to the clergyman, “One life lost is one life too many. It does not matter whether they are Christians, Muslims or nobody. Even one Muslim killed worries me as much as Christians killed.





"There are various reasons for wanting to kill. We should go to the root of that. That is the job of the government which it is not doing.





"This is why we bishops of Nigeria have said we have lost confidence in the present government. We look to God to give us a government that will do the right thing.”

