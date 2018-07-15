We Did Not Appoint Ali Modu Sheriff As DG Of Buhari Support Committee..Aso Rock

Published:





The federal government has disowned Ali Modu Sheriff, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as director-general of Buhari 2019 presidential support committee.





Gideon Sammani, senior special assistant to the president on political matters, had announced the appointment in a statement on Friday.





"In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the national working committee of the organisation,” the statement read.





"The prominent individuals were selected after the APC national convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”





However, Lawrence Ojabo, director press, office of the secretary to the government of the federation said the statement was unauthorised, misleading.





"The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters in the Presidency as public notice, announcing the names of certain individuals and appointing them into different roles under the BUHARI 2019 PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT COMMITTEE, as well as soliciting for support,” the statement read.





"It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded.“Appropriate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure that such lapse does not recur in future.”

Share This