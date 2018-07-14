We Are Ready For Ekiti Governorship Election Today - INEC

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is ready for today governorship election in Ekiti State.





This was the assurance given on Friday in Ado-Ekiti by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state Abdulganiy Raji.





Raji said all materials have gotten to every local council area as they were monitored directly in his office via the commission’s official vehicle tracker connected to a giant television screen.





He thus called on every voter to exercise their civic responsibility as adequate security had been put in place for a successful poll.





The REC also said 35 political parties were participating in the election as against the initial 40 that had initially signalled intent to field candidates.

