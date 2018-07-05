We Are Not Aware Of Court's Verdict On National Assembly Impeachment Of Buhari...Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said he was not aware of an order of mandamus granted by a court for the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed said this while answering questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. “I’m just hearing it from you. I will have to read it myself,” the minister said.

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, presided over by Justice Maureen Onyetenu, had on Wednesday given the order in a motion filed before her by the Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Ilesa branch, Mr. Kanmi Ajibola; and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi.

