Verification Exercise:All Public Office Holders Must Submit Credentials For Screening ..SGF

Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, says all public office holders must submit their credentials for screening in the ongoing nation-wide verification of personnel records.





Speaking on Tuesday after his own screening, Mustapha said the directive is part of the implementation of the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).





According to him, the screening exercise would allow the government to have an accurate database of employees.





Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of the federation, announced that the verification exercise would begin on Monday, July 16.





The exercise will capture 330,820 employees in 486 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) being paid salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.





The employees being verified in the exercise are those that have completed their update on the online verification portal.





The verification exercise began with the staff of the federal ministry of information, health, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and ministry of defence (MOD).





From July 23 to 27, staff from the office of the auditor-general of the federation, accountant-general of the federation, state house, the ministry of power, works and housing, environment and others.





The verification would end on August 3, when officers would visit the Federal Technical College, Orozo, FCT. In a recent report, it was alleged that Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, falsified her National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.

