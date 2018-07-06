UK Offers To Assist In Rescuing Dapchi School Girl Leah Sharibu

Published:

The federal government on Wednesday received offer for help from the United Kingdom to find Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who is still believed to be held captive by the Boko Haram.





The 15-year-old is being held by terror group Boko Haram because she allegedly refused to renounce her Christian faith, reports says.





It was reported that on Wednesday in the House of Commons, Tom Brake, the MP for Carshalton and Wallington, asked the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs what discussions his department has had with the Nigerian authorities regarding the fate of Leah.





Harriett Baldwin, Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, was quoted to have said that the Foreign Secretary spoke to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on 26th February and extended an offer of additional UK assistance following the abductions from Dapchi.





She added: “Attacks on schools and abductions of children are abhorrent and must stop.





“The Government of Nigeria has said they are making all efforts to secure her release.





“The UK is resolute in its support for Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram, and are providing a substantial package of intelligence, military and humanitarian support to assist in the response to the ongoing conflict.”





Leah was among 110 youngsters kidnapped by the extremists in the north-eastern village of Dapchi on 19th February.

