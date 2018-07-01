UK Based Human Trafficker Was Gunning For House Of Assembly Seat Uner APC In 2019

Published:

The United Kingdom-based Nigerian nurse, Josephine Iyamu, who was convicted last week in Britain for sex trafficking was an active player in Edo State politics ahead of the 2019 elections, according to reports yesterday.

Iyamu was an aspirant for election into the State House of Assembly from Egor local government area.

She lost in the primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A British court found Iyamu guilty of trafficking five women to Germany for prostitution.

She will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Ironically, Iyamu, who used the name Sandra Josephine Imaghodor on her campaign posters, had said her political mission was to empower women and families, online publication, The Cable, reported yesterday.

During Iyamu’s trial, members of the jury were told that the 51-year-old nurse coerced all her Nigerian women to swear to secrecy during “juju” rituals and to also pay for her service.

The rituals involved eating chicken hearts, drinking blood containing worms, and rubbing powder into cuts.

She was arrested in a joint operation between her agency and UK’s National Crimes Agency (NCA).

The joint watchdog exercise was christened “Operation REDROOT”, itself a part of joint counter trafficking project named Joint Border Task Force (JBTF).

