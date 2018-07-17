Two Police Sergeants Arrested For Kidnapping In Imo State

Published:

Two serving sergeants in the Imo State Police Command, Olu Hygenius and Collins Ibe, and two others,Timothy Chukwukere and Chidubem Anyia, have been arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for alleged involvement in the kidnap of an employee of the National Population Commission, Amasike Ameleonye.



Ameleonye, an indigene of Omuma in the Ideato Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped on July 6 at Okwelle in the Onuimo LGA.



It was gathered that Ameleonye’s abductors collected N5m ransom before releasing him.



Our correspondent gathered that the two sergeants were arrested by F-SARS operatives at Imo international Conference Center in Owerri



The cops, our correspondent gathered, were still serving as aides to an ex-lawmaker, Robertson Ekwebelem, when they were arrested.



A police source said, “When they kidnapped the NPC worker, we followed up on them, but it was too dangerous to strike because of the life of the kidnapped victim. We allowed the family to play along and N5m ransom was paid.



“After the release of the victim, we launched a constructive digital investigation into the matter. The two sergeants were arrested because they were found culpable. They are currently in F-SARS’ custody.



“With our digital analysis, we were able to track the cops; they have admitted to the crime. Our scientific analysis revealed their identities while they kidnapped the NPC workers; they shot his police orderly and made away with his AK47 riffle.”



One of the suspects, Chukwukere, said that they also collected the riffle belonging to their victim’s police orderly.



The suspect who spoke n Pidgin English said, “This is the first time I followed them to a big operation. What I normally do is local robberies and stealing. I was the one who collected the riffle when the police orderly was shot.”





The exhibits recovered from the suspects include one pump action riffle, one pistol, three cartridges and a car.



The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who confirmed the arrest, said community policing through information sharing between police and community members aided the arrest.

Share This