Two Kaduna State APC Senators (Shehu Sani,Hunkunyi) Finally Dump Party

The two major splinter groups within the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have pulled out of the APC

The Restoration Group led by Alhaji Tijani Ramalan has members like Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi while the APC Akida which is led by Mataimaki Tom Maiyashi has people like Senator Shehu Sani and Dr, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed among others.

Baba Ahmed resigned from the APC about two weeks ago.

The two groups which have been opposed to the leadership style of Governor Nasir El-Rufai at a joint press conference in Kaduna, Friday, said they are leaving the APC “because it is incapable of accommodating and responding to well-meaning dissent, criticism and demands for inclusiveness and internal democracy.”

Maiyashi spoke on behalf of APC Akida Group, while Barr. Jaafaru Abbas Ibrahim represented the Restoration Group.

They said the action they are taking is consistent with their high ‘sense of responsibility’ and in the best interests of their members.

The groups said the APC has not lived up to the expectations of the millions of people who laboured to put it in power and that of Nigerians who expected that it will usher in genuine change.

“We are hereby advising all our teeming members to formalize their withdrawal from the APC,” they stated.

The groups said they are engaged in serious discussions with parties which share their values and principles toward political collaboration that best suits their interests and will make public the outcome of their discussions with regards to their next political move soon.

“We want to commend the resilience and commitment of our members in the face of institutionalized exclusion, marginalization and abuse. We urge them all to keep faith,” they stated.

