Twin Policemen Killed In Minna Accident

A set of twin brothers who recently joined the Nigeria Police have died in an accident on Tuesday.



The brothers were recruited into Police force the same day and have been reportedly popular because of their commitment to duty.



Tears flowed freely as relations and members of Niger State Police Command heard the news of their death.



Mohammed Hassan and Mohammed Hussaini were reportedly killed when a driver ran into them at Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna



Both were on a motorcycle when the incident occurred.



One of the deceased was a police sergeant while the other was a corporal but they both joined the force the same day and were known for their gallantry and dedication to duty in their place of work and the state headquarters of the police command.



Hussaini was said to be a prosecutor and his wife was recently delivered of a set of twins.



It was gathered that the two policemen were hit by a Peugeot 206 salon car driver who was also hospitalised as a result of the injury he sustained in the accident.



The driver according to the report simply called Mohammed had been unconscious since he was admitted to the Minna General Hospital.



The command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the story describing the incident as an accident



“It is an accident; the matter is being investigated at the end of the investigation we will know the next step to take,”



Abubakar said the corpses had been released to their relations for burial.

