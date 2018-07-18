Stay Away From Kogi - Thugs Warn Dino Melaye

Published:





Unidentified political thugs have reportedly threatened to attack Senator Dino Melaye if he showed up in his home state of Kogi.





Senator Melaye (APC-Kogi West) is expected to inaugurate various projects in all the seven local government areas that make up his Kogi West senatorial district, beginning from Wednesday to Friday this week.





According to reports, the thugs, who made their intention known through an unsigned pamphlet distributed at the naming ceremony of a politician, Hon. Shiru Lawal, said Kogi was a no-go area for the outspoken senator.





Meanwhile, Melaye has said he formerly wrote the police and other security agents of his coming to the state for the inauguration of projects.





The lawmaker added that he would be in the state for the“meaningful projects across all the seven local government councils.”He said that as far he was concerned nobody could prevent him from visiting his state.

