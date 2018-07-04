Three Suspected Oil Thieves Arrested In Port Harcourt

Published:

The Port Harcourt office of EFCC on Tuesday 3 July, 2018 commenced investigations into the activities of three suspected oil thieves: Abadi Japhet (Captain), Kashim Umaru, Godwin Ilioma and a vessel: MV Orbit II handed over to it by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State.





Navy Captain S.W. Olorundare, while handing over the suspects to the EFCC, said that the three crew members were arrested on February 5, 2018 at about 0250 hours for dealing in unspecified amount of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) without a proper license.









The EFCC has since stepped up further investigations of the matter. The suspects will soon be charged to court.

