Three Policemen Killed, Patrol Van Burnt Along Kaduna Abuja Expressway

Three policemen were reportedly killed along the Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway during an ambush by suspected bandits on Tuesday.





The vehicle in which the deceased officers were in was also set ablaze, according to the Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance.





The group said the incident occurred near Labi village in Birnin-Gwari local government area.





In a statement, Ibrahim Nagwari, chairman of the association, condoled with the family of the dead policemen.





“On behalf of entire people of Birnin-Gwari and our association, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, we extends our heartfelt condolences to the their families and the Nigerian Police Force for this irreparable loss,” the statement read.





“We equally like to commend all security agencies for the difficult task of uprooting acts of terrorism, armed banditry and Kidnappings along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highways as well as Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road and indeed the Kamuku forest.





“We are calling of all peace-loving people of Birnin-Gwari to volunteer in assisting security agencies to unmask all evil elements across our territory and also give accurate information on all hideouts of these criminals.”





Efforts to get the reaction of Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, on the incident was unsuccessful as he could not be reached on phone.

