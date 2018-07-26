Three Other Governors, Ministers Planning To Dump APC

Published:

Three other governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress are reportedly planning to defect from the party, after the exit of Benue state governor Samuel Ortom.





Some ministers and federal lawmakers are thinking in the same direction, too.





Reports have it that these aggrieved members of the party are likely to be joining the opposition PDP one after the other.





It was also reported that Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, could be the next to rejoin the PDP before this weekend.





“All things being equal, our governor is expected to return to the PDP by this Sunday,” the newspaper quoted a top source as saying.





It also learned that Governor of Kwara state Abdulfatai Ahmed, and another from the North-east would join the PDP before the party primary commences.





Spokesman for the party Kola Ologbondiyan confirmed that among those currently in talks with it are some serving ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





“Just wait. Even ministers in Buhari’s government are making contact with the PDP,” he said.









Share This