Taraba State Commissioner Of Police Escapes Death

Published:

Taraba State Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, on Monday sustained an head injury following an attack on him by some youths in the Tudunwada area of Jalingo, the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who disclosed this to journalists, explained that the CP had gone to the area with a team of policemen to restore normalcy following reports of youths’ unrest only to be stoned and injured in the head by “the irate youths.”

Misal added that the CP was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

He explained that arrests had been made in connection with the unrest.

“Some irate youths armed with weapons, including cutlasses, axes and other objects, disturbed the peace of residents in the Tudun Wada and Gada Boboji areas of Jalingo town.

“Our men were deployed to the place and normalcy returned.

“However, this morning (Monday), we got fresh reports that the boys had come out again brandishing weapons. The situation was so bad that the CP went there himself with other officers.

“In the course of addressing the youths to calm down, he was stoned in the head and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained,” he said.

Misal warned that the command would never sit back and watched people take the law into their own hands.

“The police in the state operate with the best professional practice and we will not tolerate anyone assaulting officers who are ensuring the protection of lives and property of citizens,” he added.

