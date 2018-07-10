Suspected Killer Of Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter Arrested..Planned Burying Her In A Shallow Grave

Published:

Adeyemi Alao, the suspected killer of Miss Khadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Lasisi Oluboyo, has been arrested by police in the Southwest state.





Spokesman for the police SP Femi Joseph said the suspect was arrested by a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID).





Khadijat was a 20-year-old final-year student of Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba-Akoko.





CKN News understands that she was found dead in Alao’s home on Sunday, about six days after she had died.





Alao, it was learned, was Khadijat’s boyfriend.





Reports also have it that he had attempted to bury Khadijat’s remains in his house at Oke-Aro area of Akure, having allegedly dug a grave in his room, before he was caught.





It was gathered that Khadijat was fond of visiting Alao each time he came to Akure from his base in Abuja and usually passed the night with him.





The police spokesman assured the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated to establish the facts behind her death.

