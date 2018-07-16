Supreme Court Bribery Allegations :Human Right Lawyer Ebun Adegboruwa Urges NBA,Judiciary To Sanction APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe

Published:

JOE IGBOKWE’S UNPROVOKED MOCKERY OF THE JUDICIARYSome few minutes ago, Mr. Joe Igbokwe posted on his Facebook wall, a comment, to the effect that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, the latter a lawyer and a member of the Body of Benchers, bought his way through the Supreme Court of Nigeria.I was alarmed at such open declaration, given that I’m part and parcel of the Nigerian judiciary.Consequently, I urge all lawyers, activists and lovers of the rule of law and due process, to join me to engage Mr. Joe Igbokwe on this rather reckless utterance.Indeed, it is the height of indignity. By my last reckoning, Mr Joe Igbokwe is still a public servant, in Lagos State, the land of opportunities, being paid thorough our sweat and labour.How can such a person paint the entire legal system of Nigeria with such conclusion as that one could buy judgment in the Supreme Court?It is highly contemptuous, and it is a case that the Honorable Attorney-General of the Federation should take up, as the official leader of the Bar.Beyond that, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, should, as a matter of extreme urgency, demand official sanctions against Mr. Joe Igbokwe, on this very grave allegation.We cannot continue in this culture of impunity, where everything goes and our value systems are being eroded by persons who hold out themselves as uncontrollable.I verily believe that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will not subscribe to this open blackmail of the entire judiciary of the nation, by his own appointee.The All Progressive Congress, of which Mr Joe Igbokwe prides himself as its spokesperson, is part and parcel of the judiciary, being the party in charge of governance presently.If the APC cannot reign in Mr Joe Igbokwe to contain his reckless outbursts, then it should be ready to contend with lawyers and judges, at the appropriate time. I say this because I know that there are law abiding persons in the APC, who should not allow Mr Joe Igbokwe to pith the party against the judiciary.Enough of this cheap blackmail please!Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, Esq.,