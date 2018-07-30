Superstars Katie Price And Boyfriend Kris Boyson Go Nude (See Pictures)

Published:

Share This

Kris displayed his full package when he turned to the side giving Katie more to stare atKatie Price spotted completely naked on Thailand beach with new boyfriend Kris Boyson.Katie couldn't stop staring at Kris' lower below as she descended down the stairsKatie couldn't stop staring at Kris' lower below as she descended down the stairs.Get the best TV and Showbiz stories with our daily newsletterYour information will be used in accordance with our privacy policyLoose Women star Katie could barely wipe the smile from her face as she starred at Little Kris as his hunky owner wandered around.He left little to the imagination in his tight-fitting white underwear but did show off some unfortunate tan lines.Katie, who was topless and wore only the bottoms of her blue bikini, briefly hugged Kris before retreating back inside after their display.The former glamour model has made no secret of the fact that she is obsessed with Kris, recently saying she wished she had met the 29-year old years ago.Kris didn't hide a thing as he wandered in Thailand.Kris didn't hide a thing as he wandered in ThailandKatie couldn't wait to get her hands on Kris as she walked out of their hotelShe is currently going through a bitter divorce battle with estranged husband Kieran Hayler but has clearly moved on from him.The Sun exclusively revealed how cash-strapped Katie has resorted to setting up naked photoshoots in order to stave off being left penniless.Other staged pictures from the jaunt with Kris Boyson, 29, saw her writhing nude on the sand and then grinding together at a hotel pool.It was a cry for attention and for cash — because the 90s glamour girl once known as Jordan is no longer the money machine she was.She clutched him tight as he presumably struggled to stay uprightShe clutched him tight as he presumably struggled to stay uprightKatie is currently distracting herself from her bitter divorce battle from estranged husband Kieran HaylerKatie is currently distracting herself from her bitter divorce battle from estranged husband Kieran HaylerAnd as she enters her third bitter divorce battle, the 40-year-old mother of five faces the prospect of being left penniless.Those close to said a potential bankruptcy horrifies her after years of boasting of her business success and reported £45million fortune.Just weeks ago The Sun on Sunday revealed she has been using cocaine in a bid to cope with the breakdown of her five-year marriage to her third ­husband, stripper Kieran Hayler.She told pals she had been “self-medicating” with the Class A drug after the 31-year-old’s cheating left their relationship in tatters.Kris definitely isn't shy and has taken part in many photoshoots with KatieKris definitely isn't shy and has taken part in many photoshoots with Katie.Katie has resorted to setting up the photoshoots to raise much needed cashKatie has resorted to setting up the photoshoots to raise much needed cash.The fitness professional left nothing to the imagination with his outfitThe fitness professional left nothing to the imagination with his outfitMeanwhile, she has reportedly been forced to put her £2million home on the market, as well as selling belongings, her children’s clothes and even her pets.Llamas are on sale for £2,000 a time, and prized horses have already fetched £7,000.Source:Sun (UK)