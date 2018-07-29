Super Falcons Star Asisat Oshoala Buys New House For Parents [Photos]

Published:

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward and Dalian Quanjian FC footballer, Asisat Oshoala, has bought her parents a house in Lagos.





The football star took to Instagram to show off the house and wrote: 'Small girl Big God ??…Alhamdulillah, parent first. '





Asisat also took to her Instagram Story to advice people to let the happiness of their parents be a priority.





She wrote: 'Don’t be a selfish child… let the happiness of your parent be your priority. Take very good care of your family before impressing the street. My little token, invest wisely cuz deez things don’t last forever.. don’t go around buying shits that are barely necessary.'





