Super Eagles Star, John Ogu's Marriage Crisis Gets Messier As Wife Gets Court Order

Published:





Sequel to the repeated threats issued by Mrs. Veronica Chiugo Ogu via text messages to her estranged footballer husband, John Ogu over their 2-year-old daughter, Ivanna Adaeze, the Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, on Tuesday 17th day of July 2018 granted several injunctions against Veronica Chiugo especially for the welfare of the child of the marriage.





In Suit No. LD/4760HD/2018 filed by the firm of Olumide Babalola LP on behalf the Super Eagles star, John Ogu seeks a decree dissolving his marriage to Veronica Chiugo (Nee Akaolisa) on the ground that the respondent had behaved in such a manner that he is not reasonably expected to live with (especially since Chiugo’s father has returned John’s dowry without request).





In the ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Femi Adeniyi also ordered as follows:





a. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Applicant to be responsible for the welfare, feeding, education, health needs, clothing and all other necessary needs of the child of the marriage (Baby Ivanna Ogu).





b. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Respondent to provide the Applicant with the school/crèche’s account details of Baby Ivanna Ogu for the purpose of payment of tuition and all other fees which shall be wholly borne by the Applicant.





c. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Applicant to promptly pay into the school/crèche’s account provided all tuition and necessary school/crèche payments as officially required by the school/crèche for the benefit of Baby Ivanna Ogu.





d. AN INTERIM ORDER prohibiting the Respondent from changing Baby Ivanna Ogu’s school/crèche without the written consent of the Applicant.





e. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Respondent to obtain health insurance for Baby Ivanna Ogu at the Applicant’s expense which monies shall be paid directly to the insurance company.





f. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Respondent to submit Ivanna’s American and Nigerian international passports to the registrar of this honourable court for safekeeping.





g. AN INTERIM ORDER mandating the Applicant to pay monthly maintenance of N50, 000 (Fifty thousand Naira).





h. AN ORDER prohibiting the Respondent from moving Ivanna Ogu out of Lagos State without the written consent of the Applicant.





The suit has been further adjourned to 24th July 2018 for further hearing.

Share This