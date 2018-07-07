Super Eagles Physiotherapist Dies

Published:

A former Super Eagles physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo, has died.





The team made the announcement on its twitter handle @NGsupereagles yesterday July 6th.





“We regret to announce the untimely passing of our former physiotherapist Olawale Oladejo. We pray God grants his family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss,’’ the tweet read





Oladejo served as a backroom staff for the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning Super Eagles, guided by Stephen Keshi.





May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

